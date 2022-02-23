Altamonte Springs police investigating possible connection between 2 beauty store break-ins

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Altamonte Springs police said they are checking to see if a break-in at a beauty supply store Wednesday morning is connected to a similar break-in at another wig store in December.

Video surveillance showed four masked thieves who forced their way inside June Beauty Supply store using a crowbar around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Once inside, the crooks could be seen taking high-end custom wigs, hair bundles and jewelry, then driving off in what appeared to be a black SUV.

“It’s just hard when you work hard and they come in and do this. It’s not right,” said June Moore, owner of June’s Beauty Supply.

Moore couldn’t hold back tears watching the video surveillance of the overnight break-in.

“I’m hoping as a result of me doing this that the public or someone will know who these people are and they’ll be caught,” Moore said.

Moore believes her business may have been targeted.

“They went exactly where they needed to go, most expensive things and that’s what they took,” Moore said.

This break-in comes after a similar burglary at Sassy Sista’s Boutique in December. In that case, thieves stole $13,000 in wigs, police said.

“That is something the investigators will look into. At this time, it’s too early to tell whether they’re connected,” said Officer Michelle Montalvo from the Altamonte Springs Police Department. “Help us identify these subjects.”

Meantime, the owner of June Beauty Supply has a message for the crooks who stole from her.

“Get a job, work, do something,” Moore said. “I don’t know how they can sleep at night doing what they do, but obviously they don’t sleep.”

Altamonte Springs police said they’re adding patrols in the area.

If you recognize the men seen in the video surveillance, you’re asked to call Altamonte Springs police at 407-339-2441 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000 and can remain anonymous.