Boeing prepares to launch Starliner capsule to space station in May after 2 previous attempts

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft aboard is seen as it is rolled out of the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of the Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Boeing’s uncrewed Starliner capsule is set to launch from Cape Canaveral in May, the company announced Thursday.

The CST-100 Starliner spacecraft, which is a part of Boeing’s second uncrewed Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2), is slated to launch from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on May 19 at 6:54 p.m. EST.

This comes after the company scrubbed two previous attempts in August and October of last year due to ongoing technical investigations. Boeing said the most recent attempt was delayed as space officials continued to look into what caused moisture to leak into the capsule’s service module during the planned launch in August 2021.

NASA and Boeing will hold a joint news briefing at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, to discuss the upcoming mission and provide an update on spacecraft readiness.

Kathryn Lueders, associate administrator of NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate; Steve Stich, manager of NASA’S Commercial Crew Program in Houston; Dr. Michelle Parker, vice president and deputy general manager of Space and Launch, Boeing; and Mark Nappi, vice president and program manager of CST-100 Starliner Boeing will all discuss the ins and outs of the Starliner spacecraft and Atlas V rocket’s uncrewed mission.