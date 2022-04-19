Disney World drops all mask mandates

FILE - Guests stroll along Main Street at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World on Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. A theme-park comeback continued to boost Disney's results in the most recent quarter. The company also added more subscribers to its Disney+ streaming service than analysts expected. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Disney World has dropped all mask mandates, according to its website on Tuesday.

“Face coverings are optional for Guests in both outdoor and indoor locations, as well as Disney transportation,” the company’s website reads.

Disney officials went on to recommend select guests continue to wear face coverings.

“Guests who are not fully vaccinated continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters and on enclosed transportation.”

The previous mandate in place didn’t require fully vaccinated guests to wear face coverings, but did require unvaccinated guests to wear masks on Walt Disney World transportation – buses and monorails – as well as in restaurants and indoor locations when one was not eating or drinking while stationary.

This full relaxation of the mask mandate comes as a federal judge in Florida on Monday ruled against the U.S. mask mandate for planes and other travel that the White House had in place.

The White House responded saying the court ruling means that for now the mask order “is not in effect at this time.”

The Transportation Security Administration also released a statement saying it will “no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs.”

Walt Disney World also brought back its traditional character meet-and-greets to the theme parks and resort hotels Monday. That means hugs, selfies and even an autograph from Disney characters is allowed again.