Marion County Animal Services at capacity, offering free adoptions for April

During the rest of April, Marion County Animal Services said it is offering free pet adoptions because it has reached K-9 capacity.

The shelter has seen an influx of dogs and reached capacity and needs help from the community, officials said in a news release.

If you want to adopt a pet from Marion County in April it will be free as all adoption fees are being waived.

Each animal is spayed or neutered, has all up-to-date vaccinations and is microchipped, the shelter said.

“We want to provide the opportunity for Marion County citizens to come to our facility and add a best friend to their family,” Animal Services Director Jim Sweet said. “Right now, we have over 130 dogs available for adoption, and we want to encourage everyone to consider creating forever homes for these great dogs that just need a chance for a better life!”

The shelter said it’s looking to improve in the near future but still needs citizens to help adopt animals in need of great homes.

And if you aren’t able to adopt an animal, the shelter said you can donate in person or online at marionfl.org/animal.

The shelter is located at 5701 SE 66th St., Ocala, Fl 34480.