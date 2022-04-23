Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival takes over downtown Orlando Saturday

Scenes from the Orlando Puerto Rican Parade on Saturday April 28, 2018.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Expect road closures throughout downtown Orlando Saturday for the annual Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Robinson Street and Rosalind Avenue near Lake Eola, proceeds down to Central Boulevard, then turns up onto Orange Avenue and finishes at Orange and Livingston Street.

The festival takes place from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. along Orange Avenue between Concord and Livingston streets, with live music and more than 100 exhibitors.

Thousands of people are expected at the event this year, which will celebrate the city of Ponce, Puerto Rico’s second-largest city.