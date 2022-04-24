Titusville nonprofit returns from war-torn Ukraine after deploying water purifiers

A humanitarian group focusing on water relief in Ukraine returned back to the United States Saturday after its second deployment, and says after so many requests for aid, they are already planning their third deployment.

Joe Hurston, who is the founder of the humanitarian nonprofit, Air Mobile Ministries says there is just too much work to be done.

“The requests were desperate,” Hurston said. “They were saying, ‘Joe, please get back here immediately.’”

Hurston says he’s now been to Ukraine twice, and is now working to go back again.

So far, his team has delivered 19 water purifiers using U/V technology to war-torn areas within Ukraine.

His goal is to help civilians stuck in Ukraine.

“In a nutshell, Air Mobile brings clean water following disasters, whether they be nature or whether they are man-made as in the case of this war,” Hurston said.

On Saturday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, called on Russia to sit down, talk and urged the stop of an onslaught at the country’s southern port city of Mariupol.

A Ukrainian presidential adviser says Russian troops have resumed air strikes there and are trying to storm a steel mill.

Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are trapped at the plant that Russian president Vladimir Putin this week ordered sealed to starve troops into surrendering.

“Russia is terrorist because there is so much evidence just Bucha, Mariupol, other Ukrainian cities where you can see this atrocities and terrible war crimes,” said Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Hurston said portions of his team has seen some of that violence up close.

“They had a missile go off, just very, very close to where they were, so much so it knocked them down, took their hearing away and they were praying to God for protection,” Hurston said.

Hurston’s team says to stay safe, they’ve been teaching local Ukrainians how to operate the equipment and staying out of the line of fire.

As the war rages on, Hurston asks people here to not forget those stuck in Ukraine.

“I cannot urge (more) anyone seeing this video, or newscast, or interview — urging them for their prayer,” he said. “We do need prayer.”

Hurston and Air Mobile Ministries are still preparing to go back again to Ukraine.

