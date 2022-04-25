Smell it for yourself: ‘Corpse’ plant blooms at Rollins College

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The smell of rotting flesh will soon be filling the greenhouse on the Rollins College campus.

The campus has two amorphophallus titanum, also known as the “corpse” plant, that will bloom this week.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“These endangered plants rarely bloom in captivity and having two blooms around the same time is almost unprecedented. You can watch this livestream to chart the plant’s blooming progress,” a news release said.

Ad

According to the college, the “corpse” plant is one of the world’s largest plants and takes more than a decade to bloom.

Click here to view the livestream for the plant blooming.