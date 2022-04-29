‘Special deliveries:’ Brevard Zoo welcomes 3 lion brothers

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Three lion brothers have joined the Brevard Zoo and making their debut this weekend.

The “special deliveries” arrived Wednesday at the Brevard Zoo, according to a Facebook post.

[TRENDING: DeSantis doubles down: Disney, not residents, will pay taxes after Reedy Creek repealed | Florida woman dies; travel insurance would not refund cost of cruise not taken | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“Our trio of lions are now settling in to their new home. Their animal care staff is working hard to ensure their comfort in their new habitat and behind-the-scenes night house,” the zoo posted.

Brevard Zoo lion habitat. (Brevard Zoo)

The lions — Ruaha, Chobe and Karoo — were born at Naples Zoo on May 14, 2019, and marked the first time cubs were born at the zoo in over 30 years.

“In their natural range, male cubs would remain with their pride until they are around 2-3 years old. At that point they leave to form a new pride or take over an existing one. The SSP is able to help replicate this natural behavior. This move allows their parents to possibly breed again and gives the trio a home until they are also paired with potential mates,” Brevard Zoo said on its blog.

The zoo plans to debut the lions on Sunday, May 1, to the public in their temporary exhibit.

Ad