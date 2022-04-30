News 6 News Director Allison McGinley inducted into NSCM Hall of Fame at UCF

Some very special honors for a very special person here at News 6: our fearless leader, news director and overall amazing woman — Allison McGinley — was inducted into the Nicholson School of Communication and Media Hall of Fame at the University of Central Florida on Friday.

McGinley graduated from UCF in 1996 and has been with News 6 since the mid ‘90s.

From her start as an intern in 1994 to her promotion to news director in 2015, McGinley has always had her focus on serving Central Florida. She’s also been instrumental in supporting and letting us here at WKMG grow and learn, while getting actionable results that have a positive impact on our community.

“Fame is nothing Allison has sought. Her road to this moment has been paved with a 28-year record of tireless public service, and undaunting commitment to journalistic excellence and an unmatched dedication to team building that has created what I know for a fact is the happiest newsroom in Orlando,” said Rich Brunson, fellow NSCM alumni Hall of Fame member.

Friday, faculty, staff and alumni of the school presented McGinley with the esteemed Hall of Fame honors.

“The journalistic burden remains heavy for our young journalists as they must understand the shifting requirements of today’s fast and multi-faceted industry are the same they’ve always been to get it done,” said McGinley as she received her honors. “But above speed and being first, make sure you get it right. Tonight, I can unequivocally confirm that despite these tests, we can and should find renewed a sense of purpose and passion because what we do matters. Period.”