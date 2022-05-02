Man tried to force himself on woman; got kicked in groin, arrested, Satellite Beach police say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Sunday after he tried to force himself on a woman, only to be kicked in the groin before running off with the victim’s purse, according to Satellite Beach police.

Robert Jeffrey, 35, was arrested on charges of sexual battery and petit theft, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jeffrey and the victim had met each other on a “Facebook dating app,” the affidavit said.

Documents stated the two went to “hang out” at Satellite Beach and were drinking at Pelican Park when the victim began to feel sick.

Following this, police said Jeffrey then became “touchy,” groping the woman despite her telling him to stop and that she didn’t feel well.

Investigators said the victim told them she vomited on the boardwalk, at which point Jeffrey continued his advances and attempted to undress her. The victim then kicked the man in his groin, causing him to snatch the victim’s purse and run away, records show.

After the victim called the police to report the incident, the affidavit continued, police patrolled the beach in search of Jeffrey, eventually finding him laying down beneath the boardwalk.

Officers said Jeffrey denied all allegations, claiming he took a pill bottle from the victim’s purse but said he didn’t take the purse itself. After a search of the area, police said some items from the victim’s purse were found, though they couldn’t locate the purse.

As of this report, Jeffrey remains locked up in the Brevard County jail.