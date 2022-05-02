WATCH LIVE: Central Florida lawmakers hold news conference about Reedy Creek dissolution

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Democratic state lawmakers will hold a news conference Monday morning to address the new Florida law that will dissolve six special districts in the state, including the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which allows Walt Disney World to self-govern.

The group of lawmakers includes Sens. Linda Stewart, Randolph Bracy and Victor Torres.

[TRENDING: Gas prices jump again in Florida, up $1.40 per gallon from year ago | Here are 3 ways to keep lovebugs from bugging you this season | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The event is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed in the media player on the top of this story.

Florida’s legislature passed the law aimed at dissolving RCID during a special session in April.

The move came after Disney spoke out against the state’s Parental Rights in Education law, which has been called the “Don’t Say Gay” law by critics.

The RCID is a special district that was first formed in 1967.

Florida defines a special district as “a unit of local government created for a special purpose, as opposed to a general-purpose, which has jurisdiction to operate within a limited geographic boundary and is created by general law, special act, local ordinance, or by rule of the Governor and Cabinet.”

Ad

Essentially, the RCID acts as a governing body for the 25,000 acres in Orange and Osceola counties on which Walt Disney World sits.

“Through the creation and effective operation of the District, Walt Disney was able to turn 38.5 square miles of remote and largely uninhabited pasture and swamp land into a world-class tourist destination that welcomes millions of visitors every year,” RCID’s website reads.

The district is run by a “Board of Supervisors,” according to its charter, which is elected by the landowners who operate within the district — of which there are 19, though Disney is the largest.

RCID is responsible for the land use and environmental protections for the 25,000 acres, which includes drainage, water and flood control and erosion control.

The district must also provide all essential services such as fire protection, emergency medical services, potable water production, treatment, storage, pumping & distribution, reclaimed water distribution, chilled and hot water systems, wastewater services, drainage and flood control, electric power generation and distribution, and solid waste and recyclables collection and disposal, according to its website.