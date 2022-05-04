Orange County ceremony honors law enforcement members killed in line of duty

Orange County law enforcement held their yearly ceremony on Tuesday, honoring members of law enforcement killed in the line of duty in the past year.

Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Police, hundreds of members of law enforcement from dozens of agencies attended the event in front of the Orange County Courthouse.

Officers rode motorcycles, played bagpipes and held flags.

“Nothing compares to the survivors who have to experience the grief and anger of losing a father, mother, brother, sister, child, spouse, friend or coworker,” Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón said.

Megan Valencia, the widow of officer Kevin Valencia, sat in the front row as law enforcement leaders reinstated their commitment to always be there for all families who lost a loved one.

Kevin Valencia died last year from wounds sustained during a 2018 standoff, making him one of many law enforcement agents who have fallen in service to their communities.

“You always have to constantly think about lifting them up and helping them out and letting them know it’s OK to reach out for help from us,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.