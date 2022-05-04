WATCH LIVE at 1:30 p.m.: DeSantis holds news conference in Clearwater

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. The Florida Supreme Court told DeSantis on Thursday, Feb. 9, it will not answer his question on whether a Black congressman's district is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference at a beachside restaurant in Clearwater.

The governor is scheduled to speak at 1:30 p.m., joined by Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton.

No other details were given.

DeSantis on Tuesday reacted to the verified leak of the U.S. Supreme Court’s draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, focused moreso on the fact it was leaked rather than the substance and implications of the potential ruling itself, calling for those responsible to be caught.

“I think it was intentional to try to whip up a lot of the public, to try to make it very political and potentially try to bully one of them into changing their positions. And that is not something that’s appropriate for the judicial branch,” DeSantis said. “I hope, I know they launched an investigation, so they need to figure out who did that, and they need to hold them accountable, because that is a real, significant breach of trust.”

News 6 will plan to livestream the conference at the top of this story when it begins.