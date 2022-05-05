Farm Share bringing 2 free food distribution events to Central Florida. Here’s all the details

DELAND, Fla. – Farm Share, which bills itself as the state’s largest food bank, is planning two free food distribution events in Central Florida on Saturday.

The drive-thru events are set to begin on Saturday at 9 a.m. in DeLand and St. Cloud.

The DeLand event is set to take place at the First Presbyterian Church of Deland, 724 N Woodland Blvd.

[TRENDING: Fight between roommates leads to Seminole County fatal shooting | Denny’s buys up Orlando-based Keke’s Breakfast Cafe | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The St. Cloud event is set to take place at Holopaw Community Center, 8801 Community Center Road.

Both events will run as long as supplies last.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

Families taking part in the food drive will receive fresh produce as well as non-perishable canned goods.

Attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle that has a trunk or cargo bed.

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below: