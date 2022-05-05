85º

Farm Share bringing 2 free food distribution events to Central Florida. Here’s all the details

Families taking part in food drive will receive fresh produce, non-perishable canned goods

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

DELAND, Fla.Farm Share, which bills itself as the state’s largest food bank, is planning two free food distribution events in Central Florida on Saturday.

The drive-thru events are set to begin on Saturday at 9 a.m. in DeLand and St. Cloud.

The DeLand event is set to take place at the First Presbyterian Church of Deland, 724 N Woodland Blvd.

The St. Cloud event is set to take place at Holopaw Community Center, 8801 Community Center Road.

Both events will run as long as supplies last.

Families taking part in the food drive will receive fresh produce as well as non-perishable canned goods.

Attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle that has a trunk or cargo bed.

