94º

Local News

Man dies after SUV hits tree in Lake County, troopers say

52-year-old man from Paisley killed in wreck, records show

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Lake County, Crash
File photo (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after his SUV went off the road in Lake County and slammed into a tree Friday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 52-year-old man from Paisley was heading west in a Mazda CX-7 along County Road 42 prior to the crash.

[TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX launches Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center | Investors mass purchase Central Florida homes | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The man’s SUV went off the road near the intersection with State Road 44 and collided with a tree, according to the crash report. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are still trying to determine what caused the SUV to go off the road.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email