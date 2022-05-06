Man dies after SUV hits tree in Lake County, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead after his SUV went off the road in Lake County and slammed into a tree Friday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 52-year-old man from Paisley was heading west in a Mazda CX-7 along County Road 42 prior to the crash.

The man’s SUV went off the road near the intersection with State Road 44 and collided with a tree, according to the crash report. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are still trying to determine what caused the SUV to go off the road.