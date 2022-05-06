WATCH: Suspected dealer runs from Volusia deputies into Walmart, drops bag of drugs, sheriff’s office says

A man suspected of selling drugs ran from Volusia County deputies into a Walmart before being arrested, according to the sheriff's office.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An accused drug dealer sped off from a traffic stop and ran into a Walmart while dropping a bag of drugs, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said New Smyrna Beach police attempted to stop a vehicle that was swerving with the driver’s door open while the man behind the wheel — identified as 30-year-old Letterick Jones — was offering to sell drugs to people nearby.

Deputies said the car stopped then sped off from police, heading toward Ormond Beach before Jones and his passenger, 32-year-old Jonathon Watson, ran from the car in the parking lot of a Walmart.

Volusia deputies ran after Jones, who dropped a bag of drugs, into the Walmart and then outside once again before being taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office said the bag contained heroin, crack cocaine and meth.

Watson, the passenger, faces a charge of resisting an officer without violence and bonded out of jail.

Jones faces charges of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, driving without a valid license, trafficking in heroin, possession of both crack cocaine and methamphetamine with intent to sell. He is being held on a $43,500 bond at the Volusia County Jail.