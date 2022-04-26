23-year-old charged nearly a year after Volusia man found dead on side of road

(From left to right:) Isaiah Devonta Moore, 23; Toriano Brooks, 30; and Montrez Hamilton, 28, are all facing charges in connection with the death of a Deltona man back in June 2021.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – One of three men connected to the shooting death of a victim found laying on a road in New Smyrna Beach back in June 2021 was indicted by a grand jury on a second-degree murder charge Monday.

Isaiah Devonta Moore, 23, had previously been held in Okaloosa County jail since September 2021, after fleeing from deputies and ramming into a patrol car, the sheriff’s office said.

According to deputies, they later determined Moore, alongside 30-year-old Toriano Brooks and 28-year-old Montrez Hamilton, was involved in the murder of 35-year-old Kavon Jamal Banks. The Deltona man was found dead, lying along the side of State Road 415 near Lake Ashby Road on June 20, 2021.

Investigators said all three suspects were riding in the vehicle with Banks when Brooks and Moore shot the victim before dumping his body along the road.

Brooks was found hiding in Palatka and arrested days after the victim was found. He is currently booked in Volusia County jail and faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, deputies said.

According to investigators, Hamilton was already in state prison on unrelated charges when he was charged with accessory to second-degree murder.