New Smyrna Beach murder suspect found ‘hiding in Palatka,’ deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man wanted in connection with the death of a shooting victim found laying on a road in New Smyrna Beach was arrested by Putnam County deputies Wednesday, according to the county sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Toriano Brooks, 29, was wanted in the shooting death of Kavon Banks, 35, who was found Sunday at the intersection of State Road 415 and Ashby Road. Investigators determined Banks was shot to death and identified Brooks as the prime suspect.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies “uncovered information suggesting he was hiding in Palatka.” The sheriff’s office, along with Palatka police conducted a five-hour operation to apprehend Brooks and take him into custody without incident Wednesday morning.

Brooks is waiting for extradition to Volusia County.