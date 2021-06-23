Mostly Cloudy icon
90º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

New Smyrna Beach murder suspect found ‘hiding in Palatka,’ deputies say

Toriano Brooks accused of fatally shooting Kavon Banks

Emilee Speck
, Digital journalist

Tags: 
Volusia County
,
crime
Toriano Brooks, 29, following his arrest in Putnam County
Toriano Brooks, 29, following his arrest in Putnam County (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man wanted in connection with the death of a shooting victim found laying on a road in New Smyrna Beach was arrested by Putnam County deputies Wednesday, according to the county sheriff’s office.

Deputies say Toriano Brooks, 29, was wanted in the shooting death of Kavon Banks, 35, who was found Sunday at the intersection of State Road 415 and Ashby Road. Investigators determined Banks was shot to death and identified Brooks as the prime suspect.

[TRENDING: No tuna DNA in Subway sandwich? | Video shows machete attack | Here’s when to see last supermoon of 2021]

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies “uncovered information suggesting he was hiding in Palatka.” The sheriff’s office, along with Palatka police conducted a five-hour operation to apprehend Brooks and take him into custody without incident Wednesday morning.

Brooks is waiting for extradition to Volusia County.

Toriano Brooks, 29 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: