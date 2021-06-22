Volusia council votes to keep ban against dogs on beach

Volusia County council votes to keep ban on dogs at county beaches

DeLAND, Fla. – After several months of discussing whether to reverse the ban against dogs on Volusia County’s beaches, county council voted to keep it on Tuesday afternoon.

Residents chimed in before the vote. Dogs running on the beach sounded like paradise to some.

“Dogs on the beach create far less mess and cleanup than people,” one resident said.

The majority were not in favor of the idea, though.

“If they’re going to let their dog do that in my yard and leave it, do you really think they’re going to clean it up off the beach,” another resident said.

Dogs are currently allowed in Light House Point and Smyrna Dunes parks.

County council was brought three options Tuesday; keeping the ban, allowing dogs on all beaches or allow them in certain areas of Ormond by the Sea or Daytona Beach. The latter two options would cost over $21,000 in supplies and the county would have had to hire up to three full-time employees for each park, too.

“Our best course of action is to not take any action and I’m making the motion that we do not change our current dog policy,” Councilman Ben Johnson said.

That motion was passed five to one.

Dogs have been banned from county beaches since 1987. Many were worried about dogs’ behavior, turtles that are nesting, birds, and cleanliness.