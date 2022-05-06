Volusia County offers $240K for nonprofits with solutions for domestic violence victims

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County’s government on Friday said it had $240,000 available to fund new projects meant to assist domestic violence victims.

As far as what those projects are, the county is looking to nonprofit companies to answer that question. Applications are being provided to encourage not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organizations to step up and submit proposals for programs that can meet the needs of domestic violence victims and their families, promising four years of funding to Volusia’s pick.

According to a news release, the county will not allow the funding to be used for the purchase of lease of equipment over $1,000 aggregate or to support across-the-board pay raises for the nonprofit’s employees. The funding period will run from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2026, the county said.

Applications are due by noon on May 20 and can be accessed by clicking here.