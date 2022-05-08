Osceola County deputies investigate suspicious death in Poinciana area

POINCIANA, Fla. – Osceola County deputies responding to a report of a suspicious incident in the Poinciana area early Sunday located three men, one of whom was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to a news release.

Deputies set out just after midnight, finding the men at 4912 Pleasant Hill Rd. and arranging their collective hospitalization, the release stated. The incident is considered isolated and poses no threat or danger to the public, deputies said.

An investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

No other details were released.