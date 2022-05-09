Missing child alert: Authorities looking for 1-year-old boy from Orange County

A missing child alert has been sent out for a 1-year-old boy fro Orlando.

Authorities are looking for Marcus Lyles, who was last seen in the area of the 2500 block of Turkey Lake Road in Orlando.

He might be in the company of 20-year-old Kira Lawson and traveling in a 2011 blue Hyundai Sonata with a Florida tag number QXYF78, authorities said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Lyles was in the car with Lawson, the girlfriend of his father, at the Westgate Lakes Resort Spa when she drove off without the permission of Lyles’ father.

Deputies said it’s being investigated as a child abduction.

Courtesy photo. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-254-7233, 911 or the FDLE at 1-888-356-4774.