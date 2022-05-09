WATCH LIVE: Visit Orlando, Orlando Economic Partnership to discuss new branding promotion

ORLANDO, Fla. – Visit Orlando and the Orlando Economic Partnership will be discussing a new branding promotion for the city during an event Monday morning.

The new promotion is described as “a singular, comprehensive, and consistent brand to promote Orlando. The new brand platform is the product of a first-of-its-kind partnership between the two organizations.”

This comes days after Orange County reported its “highest monthly collections ever” for tourism tax.

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond announced the county’s Tourist Development Tax collections for March 2022 were 118.2% higher than in March 2021, as well as millions of dollars higher than any monthly collection report published in the last several fiscal years.

“...these were the highest monthly collections ever, shattering the previous high set in March 2019 by $7.3 million or 23%!” Diamond said in a statement.

The latest report shows that difference, with March 2022 highlighted as a high-water mark in the ongoing growth period following dismal collections numbers reported when the COVID pandemic reached Florida.