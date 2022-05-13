Governor’s office says state tourism on the rise in 2022

Cars lined up to get into Universal Orlando

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Florida experienced a 14% growth in visitors from its last quarter in 2021.

Between January and March 2022, the governor’s office said there were an estimated 36 million visitors to the state, consisting of both domestic travelers and those visiting from abroad.

The office also stated they predict the increase will continue into the coming months.

“Our Q1 visitation estimates show that 2022 is shaping up to be another amazing year for Florida tourism,” said Dana Young, president of Visit Florida. “In addition to breaking more pre-pandemic records domestically, we are seeing an exponential rebound in Orlando as well as our international numbers, which we expect to continue into the months ahead.”

Tourism is the No. 1 industry for Florida, and with the economy bouncing back following 2020 pandemic restrictions, local and state leaders have been celebrating historic earnings from visitors travelling to the Sunshine State.

“Florida’s latest visitation estimates are incredible news for our economy and all Floridians,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “Economists originally projected that Florida tourism wouldn’t fully recover until 2024, but quarter after quarter, despite...inflation and the nation’s supply-chain woes, Florida’s visitation numbers continue to break records and defy conventional wisdom.”