Explore China before Communism in dance spectacular at Dr. Phillips Center

ORLANDO, Fla. – Audiences at the Dr. Phillips Center will be able to travel to ancient China by way of Central Florida come Friday.

The Orlando theatre will be exploring China before communism with dance spectacular “Shen Yun,” which runs from May 20-22, with a 7:30 p.m. performance Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances Saturday and a 2 p.m. performance Sunday.

The classical Chinese dance, which persisted after being banned under the country’s Communist regime, is a renaissance of spiritual and artistic heritage, brought to life with an orchestra, stunning costumes and imaginative backdrops.

Shen Yun was originally resurrected back in 2006 by a group of Chinese artists living in New York, according to the show’s website. Since then, the dance company has continued to performed in front of sold-out crowds for over a decade.

“They drew courage and inspiration from their practice of Falun Dafa—a spiritual discipline based on the principles of truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance,” show officials said. “The company’s repertoire includes important works shedding light on the plight of people like them in communist China today.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.