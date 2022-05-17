78º

Local News

Explore China before Communism in dance spectacular at Dr. Phillips Center

‘Shen Yun’ runs at the Dr. Phillips Center May 20-22

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Setting The Stage, AAPI Heritage Month, AAPI, Orlando, Dr. Phillips Center, Central Florida Happenings
Shen Yun (Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Audiences at the Dr. Phillips Center will be able to travel to ancient China by way of Central Florida come Friday.

The Orlando theatre will be exploring China before communism with dance spectacular “Shen Yun,” which runs from May 20-22, with a 7:30 p.m. performance Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performances Saturday and a 2 p.m. performance Sunday.

[TRENDING: By the numbers: Here’s what it costs to live in Central Florida | Identity thief uses fraudulent deed to take Orange County man’s property | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The classical Chinese dance, which persisted after being banned under the country’s Communist regime, is a renaissance of spiritual and artistic heritage, brought to life with an orchestra, stunning costumes and imaginative backdrops.

Shen Yun was originally resurrected back in 2006 by a group of Chinese artists living in New York, according to the show’s website. Since then, the dance company has continued to performed in front of sold-out crowds for over a decade.

“They drew courage and inspiration from their practice of Falun Dafa—a spiritual discipline based on the principles of truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance,” show officials said. “The company’s repertoire includes important works shedding light on the plight of people like them in communist China today.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

