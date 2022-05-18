$4,000 worth of wire stolen from Sanford Lowe’s, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – Police are looking for two men suspected of stealing approximately $4,000 worth of wire from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Sanford April 23, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police put out images of the suspects, both of whom wore masks over their faces. According to police, they selected the wire and exited the store without paying.

After leaving the store, police said, they loaded the wire into a silver vehicle that appeared to have its passenger-side headlight out.

While police said the first man wore a blue shirt with black shorts, they said the second man wore a black outfit with what appeared to be a law enforcement patch.

However, police said investigators were unable to identify the patch with any local agencies.

For those with any information about the suspects, contact the department at (407) 688-5070.