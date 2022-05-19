Orange County commissioners ponder moving forward on mental health action plan

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County commissioners are set to vote on a proposal that would help develop a mental health action plan, according to documents obtained by News 6.

In February, commissioners were presented with a mental health audit conducted by the Heart of Florida United Way.

The result showed a $49.7 million gap between the mental health services available in Orange County and those that are needed.

On Tuesday, commissioners will vote on a $566,696 grant to United Way to develop an action plan to address the issue.

According to the agenda item, the money would be used to develop an Orange County Mental and Behavioral Health System of Care Community Action Plan to guide, develop and advance the Implementation Council.

It says that council is “responsible for carrying out the other 15 recommendations” that are included in the study.

That mental health audit cost taxpayers $315,000 to conduct.

Commissioners will vote on whether to grant the money to develop the action plan at Tuesday’s meeting, which begins at 9 a.m.