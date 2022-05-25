Two men arrested in Haines City over $5,800 of stolen plywood, deputies say

HAINES CITY, Fla. – Two men were arrested Sunday after one stole approximately $5,800 worth of plywood, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they received a tip about Gustavo Camacho, 33, had been stealing plywood from construction sites and selling it from his home in Haines City.

[TRENDING: Cause of death released for 3 Americans at Bahamas resort | Independent insurance agents expect premiums to drop if Florida lawmakers do these 2 things | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

PCSO said detectives found Camacho at his home along with 116 sheets of stolen plywood. However, investigators said Camacho initially denied stealing the plywood, instead saying he took leftover plywood with permission from construction sites at which he worked.

Deputies said Camacho later went back on his statement, admitting he stole the plywood.

While at Camacho’s home, deputies said they found Edward Perez, 48, trying to leave the area with 40 sheets of plywood he’d bought from Camacho for $10 per sheet.

“When thieves steal from construction companies, it affects us all,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “Rest assured, we will do everything in our power to hold these criminals accountable.”

PCSO reported Camacho faces charges for giving false information during an investigation, while both he and Perez face charges for dealing in stolen property.