DEO says real person ready to answer unemployment claimant needs

Just sign into your ID.me account and select the option

Mike Holfeld, Investigative Reporter

Part-time job leaves Tampa man stuck in DEO return-to-work ‘nightmare’

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Economic Opportunity has responded to claimants frustrated by an answering machine with no connection to a real person to take their calls for assistance.

As of Thursday, May 26, Reemployment Assistance claimants now have the option to verify their identities for Reemployment Assistance accounts directly with a “live human agent.”

DEO Press Secretary Morgan Jones told News 6 this new option “does not require the claimant to take a selfie and can be selected once the claimant signs into their ID.me account.”

For step-by-step instructions on how claimants can select this option, click here.

If you have an unemployment issue email makeendsmeet@wkmg.com or text the words “make ends meet” to 407-676-7428.

About the Author:

News 6’s Emmy Award-winning Investigative Reporter Mike Holfeld has made Central Florida history with major investigations that have led to new policies, legislative proposals and even -- state and national laws. If you have an issue or story idea, call Mike's office at 407-521-1322.

