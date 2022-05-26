DEO says real person ready to answer unemployment claimant needs

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Economic Opportunity has responded to claimants frustrated by an answering machine with no connection to a real person to take their calls for assistance.

As of Thursday, May 26, Reemployment Assistance claimants now have the option to verify their identities for Reemployment Assistance accounts directly with a “live human agent.”

[TRENDING: Carnival cruise ship that set sail from Port Canaveral catches fire in Grand Turk | ‘It’s time to die:’ Fourth-grader recounts what gunman told students at Texas school | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

DEO Press Secretary Morgan Jones told News 6 this new option “does not require the claimant to take a selfie and can be selected once the claimant signs into their ID.me account.”

For step-by-step instructions on how claimants can select this option, click here.

If you have an unemployment issue email makeendsmeet@wkmg.com or text the words “make ends meet” to 407-676-7428.