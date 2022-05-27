‘Harmony of the Seas’ cruise ship hits dock in Jamaica, cruise line says

Following a cruise mishap earlier Thursday morning, another cruise ship crashed into a dock in Jamaica, according to the cruise line Royal Caribbean.

The line said in a statement to News 6 that the ship, “Harmony of the Seas,” struck an extended portion of the dock while arriving at Falmouth, Jamaica.

The line also said there were no injuries to guests or crew on board. Instead, Royal Caribbean said there was only “cosmetic damage” to the ship’s stern, and so the cruise will continue as scheduled.

That is all the information Royal Caribbean has shared with us at this time. News 6 will provide updates as more information comes in.