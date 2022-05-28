‘I’m getting ready for it:’ Floridians cash in on tax savings for hurricane supplies

Hurricane preparedness supplies, which can be purchases free of tax through June 10, 2022.

SORRENTO, Fla. – Floridians can take advantage of big savings as they start preparing for hurricane season.

Florida’s Disaster Preparedness sales tax holiday started on Saturday. Jimmy Pippin stopped by the Carter’s Ace Hardware store in Sorrento to purchase supplies.

“Hurricane season is coming up and I’m getting ready for it,” Pippin said.

Pippin said he knows what it’s like to lose power during a hurricane. He purchased a generator before the season officially starts and is taking advantage of the tax savings.

“I want to be prepared cause I have been without electricity for weeks and I don’t like that. That’s not fun, especially in the summer,” he said.

During the two-week holiday, Floridians can get certain hurricane supplies tax free.

“Tarps, coolers, pet supplies, batteries, flashlights,” Rita Stallings with Carter’s Ace Hardware said.

Stallings said new items were added to the list this year, including carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, along with pet supplies.

“If you’re able to get something now and save on the tax free (holiday), it can definitely add up if you need quite a few items or more expensive items,” Stallings said.

Hurricane season starts June 1. NOAA is predicting an “above normal” season with officials forecasting 14 to 21 storms this year.

Stallings said now is the time to get your supplies, not only to cash in on savings but also to be prepared in case a storm comes our way.

“It’s always best to prepare ahead of time because there’s going to be a mad rush when a hurricane hits and a lot of times it’s hard to find supplies,” she said. “If you’re prepared ahead of time, you know you have it, you’re ready and you’re not one of those people running around scrambling and not being able to find things.”

Click here for a full list of items covered during the sales tax holiday.