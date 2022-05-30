Dog rescued from Casselberry house fire

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A dog was rescued from a house fire Sunday night in Casselberry, but no one was injured.
The fire broke out on Rainbow Drive, north of Seminola Boulevard and east of Lake Kathryn.
Fire officials said the fire started on the patio and spread to the attic. Smoke and flames were visible when crews first arrived, according to a tweet from the Seminole County Fire Department.
The dog was treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
SCFD on scene of a residential structure fire - 400 block Rainbow Drive, Casselberry. First unit on scene advised smoke and flames visible. PIO en route pic.twitter.com/3O96T87G8V— Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) May 30, 2022