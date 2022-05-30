75º

Dog rescued from Casselberry house fire

No one injured in fire on Rainbow Drive

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Seminole County, Casselberry, House Fire
No one was injured in a Casselberry house fire.

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A dog was rescued from a house fire Sunday night in Casselberry, but no one was injured.

The fire broke out on Rainbow Drive, north of Seminola Boulevard and east of Lake Kathryn.

Fire officials said the fire started on the patio and spread to the attic. Smoke and flames were visible when crews first arrived, according to a tweet from the Seminole County Fire Department.

The dog was treated for smoke inhalation, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

About the Author:

Daniel started with WKMG-TV in 2000 and became the digital content manager in 2009. When he's not working on ClickOrlando.com, Daniel likes to head to the beach or find a sporting event nearby.

