‘Something must be done:’ Florida representative calls for special session on gun violence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Rep. Joseph Geller, D-Aventura, announced Wednesday that he is calling for a special session for a discussion of possible solutions to gun violence in the state.

In a letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd, Geller wrote, “It is imperative that we take common sense steps to address this epidemic of gun violence that has led to atrocities in places like Parkland, FL, Buffalo, NY, and most recently in Uvalde, TX.”

Geller’s office stated that — should the special session be adopted — it will address regulations for large-capacity rifle magazines, universal background checks and red flag laws.

“Something must be done to fight back against the deadly scourge of gun violence that touches every community from Pensacola to Key West,” Geller said. “People deserve to feel safe in their own communities and its past time we do something.”

Geller’s letter calling for a special session can be read below.