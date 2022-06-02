10 hours of fun: Caribbean festival brings food, music to Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. – The Clermont Caribbean Jerk Festival is bringing 10 hours worth of fun, food and music this weekend.

The free festival begins at 12 p.m. Saturday and ends at 10 p.m. at Waterfront Park in Clermont.

There will be a jerk cook-off competition, a kids zone, live entertainment and more. The kids zone will have:

A train ride

Face painting

Canvas painting

Bounce houses

There will be two entertainment stages where several acts will perform throughout the festival.

Event organizers said there will be Caribbean and American food.

Festival admission is free, but VIP tickets are available to purchase. Click here to learn more.

