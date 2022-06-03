Enter to win a summer getaway to World Equestrian Center in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. – Summer is a great time to get away and explore new places.

As an Insider, News 6 wants to send you on a summer getaway to the World Equestrian Center in Marion County. You can enter the contest through June 12.

The World Equestrian Center in Ocala sits on more than 380 acres and is the largest equestrian complex in the country, offering indoor and outdoor arenas and venues. But the WEC is no farm. It provides state-of-the-art equestrian facilities and arenas as well as shopping, dining and even a full-service spa.

Guests can enjoy nature trails, pool, splash pad, gym and a variety of other amenities at the Equestrian Center.

Now to what you came here for, the prize. By entering this contest you could win the following:

2-night stay at The Equestrian Hotel in a double king suite

Breakfast for four daily at Stirrups fine-dining restaurant located inside the hotel

VIP table for four to a Saturday night Grand Prix during the Summer Series

That’s a $2,200 value.

The Summer Series equestrian competition starts June 15 and ends Aug. 15.

If you win, you can pick the days for the trip that work the best for you, but the last day to use this prize is Aug. 12.