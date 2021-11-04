🔓Insiders, looking for something to do? Here’s where you can horse around

As the holiday break creeps closer, some Insiders reached out looking for new attractions and family activities close to home.

Well, you’re in luck, as News 6 Insider Crystal Moyer takes you to the “Horse Capital of the World,” Ocala.

The World Equestrian Center at 1750 Northwest 8th Avenue sits on more than 380 acres and is the largest equestrian complex in the country, offering indoor and outdoor arenas and venues.

But the WEC is no farm. It provides state-of-the-art equestrian facilities and arenas as well as shopping, dining and even a full-service spa. Oh, yeah... a spa!

The Equestrian Hotel sits at the center of the property, and it’s luxurious from the moment you walk into the lobby.

[PHOTO GALLERY: Flip through photos of everything the World Equestrian Center has to offer]

“The dining is my favorite part. We’ve got nine restaurants available here on property,” said Justin Garner, WEC director of hospitality operations.

One of their fine-dining restaurants has an outdoor eating area that looks onto Grand Outdoor Arena. And for those on a budget, you can access the outdoor arena seating area and walk the property for free.

“It’s a unique opportunity in Central Florida to come out and watch these shows live. It’s great entertainment,” Garner said. “We’ve got everything from barrel racing, Western Pleasure, Arabians. It’s an amazing facility.”

While you’re there, you can stop by the bakery for some fresh handmade treats and then visit the Mr. Pickles and Sailor Bear Toy Shoppe.

“There’s a little bit of everything here and some unique items, like a 15-foot giraffe,” Garner said. “Kids don’t get that toy store experience. Everybody buys their things online, so when they were developing the hotel, they wanted to create a space where kids can be kids and where adults can be kids.”

The store features hand-carved rocking horses from England and a large collection of Breyer horses.

It’s all brand-new and has been open for less than a year. If the horses don’t interest you, the unique atmosphere will.

The World Equestrian Center is ramping up for its holiday events, installing Christmas trees around the property, including a 40-foot walk-through Christmas tree. There will be live entertainment, live Reindeer and an ice skating rink. The month-long holiday event will kick off Nov. 26th at 5 p.m. with a festive lighting ceremony and run through December 31st. General admission is free, but there will be a parking fee of $10 during the holiday events.

World Equestrian Center Winter Wonderland Schedule