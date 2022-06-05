Health officials issue blue-green algae bloom alert in Lake Marian

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Lake Marian, south of the boat ramp.

This is in response to a water sample taken on June 1. The public should exercise caution in and around Lake Marian.

Blue-green algae are a type of bacteria that is common in Florida’s freshwater environments. A bloom occurs when rapid growth of algae leads to an accumulation of individual cells that discolor water and often produce floating mats that emit unpleasant odors.

Blue-green algae blooms can impact human health and ecosystems, including fish and other aquatic animals.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions: