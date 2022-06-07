Florida gas prices close in on $5 a gallon

The cost of gas is up again in Florida and experts say prices are getting closer to the $5 per gallon mark.

“I would expect gas prices to continue climbing. We saw gas-price futures reach new record-highs last week, which means gas prices are likely to increase,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA.

The average price per gallon on Tuesday in Florida was $4.77, according to AAA. The national average was $4.92.

Melissa Steed, of Ocala, was charging her husband’s Tesla at Wawa near International Drive and said it’s the one car they don’t have to worry about when it comes to gas.

“We have five drivers in our family—three teenagers right now—and so we we fight over this car so that we can save pennies,” Steed said.

Wendy and Ian Grandon were visiting Orlando from the United Kingdom and explained they too are dealing with high gas prices back home, too.

“It’s not far off,” Wendy Grandon said.

Even though drivers may still find $4.75 for regular gas in the Orlando area, AAA said that will likely change soon.

“It might be a good idea if you want to take advantage of the prices as they are right now and top off your tanks. Of course, if everyone converges to the gas station at one time, then that creates its own problem because then you can run into supply outages at gas stations so you gotta have to be careful with that,” Jenkins said.