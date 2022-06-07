Haitian Special Olympians go missing, according to Osceola deputies

From top left to bottom right: Antione Mithon; Nicholson Fontilus; Peter Berlus; Anderson Petit-Frere; Steevenson Jacquet; Oriol Jean

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Six Haitian Special Olympians have gone missing out of Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Among those missing are Antione Mithon, 32; Nicholson Fontilus, 20; Peter Berlus, 19; Anderson Petit-Frere, 18; Steevenson Jacquet, 24; and Oriol Jean, 18, reports show.

Deputies said the players were last seen Monday at 710 S. Victory Way — near the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex — in Kissimmee at approximately 2:30 p.m. That is where the Special Olympics USA Games is taking place.

Records indicate the players turned in their room keys and left behind their personal bags and belongings.

The sheriff’s office said it is communicating with Walt Disney World, Special Olympics and other law enforcement agencies to try to find the missing athletes.

Deputies stated they believe this is an isolated incident and do not suspect foul play.

Anyone with information on the players’ whereabouts are asked to contact the department at (321) 697-4546.