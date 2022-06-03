WATCH LIVE at 10:15 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Orlando Friday morning.

The governor will be joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Department of Juvenile Justice Secretary Dr. Eric Hall for the news conference at 10:15 a.m. They will be speaking from Rio Pinar Golf & Country Club in Orlando.

The topic has not been released ahead of time.

This comes after the governor signed off on Florida’s $109.9 billion state budget during a news conference Thursday in The Villages. The budget, passed by Florida lawmakers in March, will include raises for state workers and a 30-day gas tax suspension in October. While the budget is historic in size, DeSantis has the ability to veto items out of the budget. He vetoed some $3.1 billion in items from the budget.

Friday’s news conference also comes one day after Ladapo wrote members of the Florida Board of Medicine about gender dysphoria treatments for children and adolescents. In the letter, Ladapo stated he is against performing these treatments for children, citing research by the Department of Health.

News 6 will stream the Orlando news conference live at the top of this story when it begins.