WATCH LIVE at 3:30 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to sign off on state budget in The Villages

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to sign off on Florida’s $112.1 billion state budget in The Villages Thursday afternoon.

The news briefing will be held at 3:30 p.m. in the Eisenhower Regional Pool & Recreation Center, located at 3560 Buena Vista Blvd.

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, House Speaker Chris Sprowls, Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr., State Sen. Kelli Stargel and Rep. Jay Trumbull will also be in attendance.

DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw said he will be signing the state budget, which was passed by Florida lawmakers back in March. The budget will include raises for state workers and a gas tax suspension among other funds.

This comes just as the Florida Supreme Court declined to jump into a congressional redistricting fight Thursday related to whether DeSantis’ plan would be used in this year’s elections.

No other information about what will be discussed has been provided at this time. News 6 will stream the news conference live at the top of this story.