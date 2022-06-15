Don’t slow your roll: Here’s where you can enjoy sushi in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – From nigiri to sashimi and more, sushi comes in different shapes and sizes.
Whether you like yours raw, tempura fried or deep fried, let’s be honest. Sushi is delicious.
International Sushi Day is Saturday, June 18, and what better way to celebrate than trying out a restaurant location here in Central Florida. We’ve compiled a list of restaurants that offer sushi you can visit and enjoy.
If you’d like a location added to this list, send an email to web@wkmg.com.
ORANGE COUNTY
- Bikkuri Sushi Noodle & Grill in Orlando
- Izziban Sushi & BBQ with multiple locations in Orlando
- Suki Hanna in Orlando
- Shiso Sushi in Orlando
- Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi in Orlando
- Kabooki Sushi in Orlando
- Kiko Japanese Cuisine in Winter Park
- Sushi Pop Restaurant in Winter Park
- Fuji Sushi in Winter Park
- Ichiban Buffet in Orlando
SEMINOLE COUNTY
- Mikado Japanese Seafood Buffet in Altamonte Springs/Lake Mary/Hunter’s Creek
- Amura in Lake Mary
- Sushi Pop Restaurant in Oviedo
- Yabi Sushi in Sanford
- Maru Sushi & Grill in Sanford
- Imperial Dynasty Chinese and Japanese Cuisine in Longwood
- WA SUSHI in Casselberry
LAKE COUNTY
- Ikaho Sushi Japanese Restaurant in Groveland
- WAVE - Asian Bistro & Sushi in Mt. Dora
- Lampu Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar in Mt. Dora
VOLUSIA COUNTY
- Miyabi Sushi in Daytona Beach
- Fancy Q Japanese And Thai Restaurant in Daytona Beach
- Sushi King in Daytona Beach
- Ronin Sushi & Bar in Daytona Beach
- NSB Yu-MI Sushi & Sake Cafe in New Smyrna Beach