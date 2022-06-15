Extreme heat: Here’s 5 ways to avoid car troubles

ORLANDO, Fla. – Here in Florida, we know it’s hot. But temperatures are up across the U.S. as a dangerous heat wave hits the Midwest and South.

Heat index values — which take into account the temperature and relative humidity and indicate how hot it feels outdoors — approached and topped 105 degrees in some locations, including Chicago, the National Weather Service said. A heat advisory also was issued, stretching from as far north as Wisconsin down to the Florida Panhandle on the Gulf coast.

One of the things that can be impacted during extreme weather is your car.

AAA said the two most common issues drivers deal with due to extreme heat are dead batteries and blown tires. The auto group said while there are AAA-approved facilities drivers could visit to get their vehicles checked, there are also five tips to follow to help avoid car troubles.