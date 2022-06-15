Orlando’s housing sales remains hot; realtors see signs market may level off

The May 2022 report showed the median home price in the Orlando area was $379,950, which is up nearly $10,000 from April and a record high for the fourth month in a row.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando housing market is continuing to break records, according to a report released Wednesday by the Orlando Regional Realtors Association, ORRA.

The May 2022 report showed the median home price in the Orlando area was $379,950, which is up nearly $10,000 from April and a record high for the fourth month in a row.

The Orlando market includes Orange, Osceola, Lake and Seminole counties.

While prices continue to soar, there are signs that balance in the market could be on the way.

According to the ORRA, inventory increased by 44.2% from April 2022 to May 2022.

Over 1,200 additional homes hit the market, which is the highest monthly inventory increase Orlando has ever seen.

“This new surge in inventory is a sign that the Orlando housing market is beginning to level out, which is good news for both buyers and sellers,” ORRA President Tansey Soderstrom said. “Buyers will find more homes to choose from and sellers are still getting top dollar as Orlando’s median home price continues to rise.”

The report also showed interest rates climbed from 4.9% in April to 5.3% in May. According to the ORRA, it’s the highest interest rate Orlando has seen since 2009.

Overall, sales in May increased by 3.8% in May. According to the report, homes spent an average of 21 days on the market, which is down 12.5% from April when the average was 24 days.

The ORRA full market report for May can be found by clicking here.