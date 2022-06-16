Even higher in the sky? Double-decker seat design gives more leg room on planes

One designer found a new way to give passengers extra legroom.

The designer created double-decker-style seating for commercial planes.

The concept debuted at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Germany.

Those sitting on the top level would access their seats using steps. However, there are some drawbacks.

Passengers on the top level will not be able to fully stand up in the seats and there are no overhead bins to store luggage.