Even higher in the sky? Double-decker seat design gives more leg room on planes

Concept debuted in Germany expo

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

One designer found a new way to give passengers extra legroom.

Flying is a pain when space is cramped, but one designer found a new way to give passengers some extra legroom.

The designer created double-decker-style seating for commercial planes.

The concept debuted at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Germany.

Those sitting on the top level would access their seats using steps. However, there are some drawbacks.

Passengers on the top level will not be able to fully stand up in the seats and there are no overhead bins to store luggage.

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

