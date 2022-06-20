68-year-old woman drowns off New Smyrna Beach after getting caught in rip current

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 68-year-old woman visiting New Smyrna Beach drowned Saturday evening after she got caught in a rip current, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

The woman was visiting from Cocoa Beach and swimming in an unguarded area of the beach just before 8 p.m., officials said.

Beach officials said an off-duty sergeant was leaving for the day when he saw several people, including the woman, struggling in the water. The 68-year-old was brought to shore, where the off-duty sergeant performed CPR. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Officials said 328 people were rescued over the weekend off Volusia County. There were 212 rescues on Saturday and 116 rescues on Sunday.

Rip currents are shallow, localized currents that quickly flow away from the shoreline toward the ocean. They claim about 100 lives annually in the United States.