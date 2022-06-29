FCC asks Apple, Google to block TikTok from their app stores

The U.S. Government wants Google and Apple to remove TikTok from their app stores.

Federal Communications Commission member Brendan Carr sent a letter to those companies’ CEO’s last week asking them to remove the app.

Carr cited a BuzzFeed report that accused TikTok parent company ByteDance of accessing user data.

Neither Google nor Apple have commented on the matter.

They would have to voluntarily comply with the request since the FCC has no jurisdiction over Internet-based services.

Delisting TikTok would also not stop users from downloading it. Apps can be installed on both iPhone and Android devices from sites other than the official app stores in a process known as sideloading.

