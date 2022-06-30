82º

Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin puts Florida townhouse up for sale

Sale pending for $475,000, according to realty site

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Windermere, Orange County, Florida, George Floyd, Derek Chauvin
Windermere townhouse belonging to Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (Orange County Property Appraiser)

WINDERMERE, Fla. – Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer convicted in 2021 of murdering George Floyd, has put up his Orange County townhouse for sale.

Reports show Chauvin and his wife used the Windermere townhouse as collateral for his bond. Now that Chauvin is convicted, the couple put the house up for sale.

Floyd’s death prompted protests outside the Windermere home, which later led to a Florida law banning protests outside private residences. That law will go into effect beginning in October.

According to Realtor.com, a sale is pending for an asking price of $475,000.

