Judge expected to decide whether to block Florida’s 15-week abortion ban

Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper on Thursday is expected to decide whether to block a 15-week abortion ban, signed in April by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, which will go into effect Friday if unimpeded.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper is expected to decide Thursday whether to block a 15-week abortion ban, signed in April by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, currently set to go into effect Friday.

The court returned at 8:30 a.m. to hear more about a lawsuit to stop the ban, filed June 1 by such groups as the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Center for Reproductive Rights, seeking a temporary emergency injunction.

Ad

[TRENDING: Florida’s Freedom Week: Here’s a list of what to buy tax-free | Think it’s hotter when you walk the dog at night than you’re used to? Here’s why | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Those challenging the law argue it violates the state constitution, amended by Florida voters in 1980 to guarantee “broad protections for individual privacy rights — including abortion,” the groups said.

Ad

Cooper has previously indicated he would rule from the bench as soon as the hearing is over Thursday, which would ensure a decision is made before the law potentially takes effect the following day.

Reproductive health providers are asking a Florida court to block a new state law from taking effect this week that would restrict abortions after 15 weeks, arguing the state constitution guarantees a broad right to privacy on matters including abortion.

The law, which landed on DeSantis’ desk as HB 5, defines gestation “as calculated from the first day of the pregnant woman’s last menstrual period,” stipulating that “a physician may not perform a termination of pregnancy if the physician determines the gestational age of the fetus is more than 15 weeks,” and does not include exceptions for victims of rape, incest or human trafficking.

Physicians who perform abortions in Florida under allowed circumstances — including after 15 weeks of gestation as defined in the law if two physicians submit in writing that a pregnant woman could die or be irreversibly impaired physically, but not mentally, without an abortion — must report them to the Agency for Health Care Administration on a monthly basis, the law states.

Ad

Those who violate the law would face a five-year prison sentence, loss of medical licensure and a $10,000 fine per violation.