Central Florida lawmakers discuss controversial new measures set to go into effect within the week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Several key, controversial laws here in Florida are set to go into effect this Friday, July 1.

Among those laws is House Bill 5, which bans abortions after 15 weeks. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the legislation back in April at a church in Kissimmee.

“This will represent the most significant protections for life that have been enacted in this state and the generation,” DeSantis said. “This is a time where these babies have beating hearts, they can move, they can taste, they can see, they can feel pain, they can suck their thumbs, and they have brainwaves.”

Republican state Rep. Randy Fine represents Brevard County.

“On the abortion bill, I voted yes, it would limit abortions after the first 15 weeks,” Fine said.

This, coming ahead of a hearing Monday morning before a Leon County judge after a lawsuit was filed by opponents.

Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando said it’s a woman’s choice.

“You should make that decision between yourself, your family, your doctor, your faith and not politicians,” Eskamani said.

There’s also the Parental Rights In Education law banning classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels kindergarten though third grade.

“The vast majority of Floridians believe in having children be children and (to) keep the woke ideology to adults,” Fine said.

Critics have deemed it the “Don’t Say Gay” law. Democratic state Sen. Randolph Bracy said the governor’s support for it is inappropriate.

“It’s a way for him to target that community and I thought it was totally unnecessary and inappropriate to even have a bill like that,” Bracy said.

There’s also the Individual Freedom law, AKA the “Stop W.O.K.E. Act,” that restricts how race-related issues are taught in schools and at work.

“It’s important to remember that lawsuits have been filed challenging these bills and we may see injunctive relief,” Eskamani said.